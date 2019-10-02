Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Could be used on the penalty kill

Barzal may be used by the Islanders to kill penalties this season, Sasha Kandrach of Islanders web site reports.

Coach Barry Trotz is stating one way or the other if he will use Barzal on the penalty kill but does mention that Barzal would be an intriguing weapon with his speed when the team is short a player. Barzal can skate with anyone in the NHL and if he's even, he's leaving, so his presence would force teams to be more careful with their puck handling and cross-ice passes. Barzal will anchor the top line for the Islanders along with Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle and will also anchor the top power-play unit. How Barzal goes this season will go a long way towards determining the success or failure of the Islanders.