Barzal was caught in the face by a high stick in the third period Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Flyers. He did not return to the bench for overtime, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Barzal was seen bleeding from near his eye after the play, and he wasn't able to play in overtime. After the game, head coach Barry Trotz didn't have an update on Barzal's status, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. It seems unlikely Barzal will be forced to miss Thursday's Game 6. Jean-Gabriel Pageau would likely ascend to a top-six role if Barzal is forced to miss time -- an update on the latter's status is expected Wednesday.