Barzal notched two power-play assists and five shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Barzal set up both of Anders Lee's goals in the contest as the two showed off some power-play chemistry. While he's still in search of his first goal of the season, Barzal has contributed six helpers, including three on the power play. The star center has added 16 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-4 rating in a top-line role.