Barzal notched two power-play assists and five shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
Barzal set up both of Anders Lee's goals in the contest as the two showed off some power-play chemistry. While he's still in search of his first goal of the season, Barzal has contributed six helpers, including three on the power play. The star center has added 16 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-4 rating in a top-line role.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Collects fourth helper•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Earns first assist of season•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Signs eight-year contract extension•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Wants to remain an Islander•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: One goal in final 15 games•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Adds three helpers•