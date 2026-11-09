Barzal (knee) won't be in the lineup against the Sharks on Monday but has been upgraded to day-to-day, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The fact that Barzal is traveling with the team was good news to begin with, but it seems the veteran will be back sooner rather than later. In 81 regular-season games last year, the British Columbia native game up just one tally shy of the 20-goal mark, tallying 19 goals and 53 helpers, including 20 power-play points. With his lengthy absence, Barzal is unlikely to repeat that level of production in 2026-27.