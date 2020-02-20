Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Delivers assist in loss

Barzal registered an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Barzal's goal drought stretched to eight games, but he's posted five assists in that span. The 22-year-old center now has 49 points, 143 shots and 36 PIM in 59 contests. He's on pace to reach the 60-point mark again, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect Barzal to produce much beyond that.