Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Delivers helper

Barzal generated an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Barzal set up Anders Lee for the opening goal. The 22-year-old has been locked in this season, with 10 goals, 13 helpers, 52 shots on goal and a plus-13 rating in 25 contests. Barzal's on pace to easily top the 70-point threshold, and he may even challenge for his second 80-point campaign in his third NHL season.