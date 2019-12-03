Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Delivers helper
Barzal generated an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Barzal set up Anders Lee for the opening goal. The 22-year-old has been locked in this season, with 10 goals, 13 helpers, 52 shots on goal and a plus-13 rating in 25 contests. Barzal's on pace to easily top the 70-point threshold, and he may even challenge for his second 80-point campaign in his third NHL season.
