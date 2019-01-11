Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Delivers in rivalry game

Barzal recorded a goal and two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Barzal didn't take long to make an impact, potting his 13th goal of the season 2:31 into the first period before assisting on Jordan Eberle's power-play tally just 6:20 later. He added another power-play helper on Anders Lee's second-period goal, reaching the three-point threshold for the third time in the past seven games. The surging Barzal is closing in on a point-per-game pace with 41 points through 42 contests.