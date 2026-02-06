Barzal scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Barzal has scored in six of the last seven games, totaling six goals and four assists in that span. The 28-year-old is up to 17 goals, 34 helpers, 124 shots on net, 43 PIM, 36 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 57 appearances. He's reached the 50-point mark in seven of his nine NHL seasons and he continues to be a steady top-line scorer for the Islanders.