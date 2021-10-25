Barzal scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Barzal's goal at 7:33 of the third period doubled the Islanders' lead, allowing them to fend off a Golden Knights team lacking in truly dangerous chances. The 24-year-old center, normally a productive playmaker, has just three goals and no assists in six games. He's added 21 shots on net and a plus-2 rating, and he probably won't go much longer without a helper, although the stronger goal-scoring touch is a plus for as long as it lasts.
