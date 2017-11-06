Barzal dished out five helpers in Sunday's win over the Avalanche.

Barzal was absolutely flying all night and turned in one of the better individual performances you'll see this season. The 20-year-old rookie has been electric of late, appearing on the scoresheet in all but one of his last nine outings. Barzal is skating on the first power-play unit and is now up to three goals and 13 points in 14 games. His blazing speed and consistent offensive production makes him an automatic roll every game.