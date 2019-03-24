Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dishes out helper

Barzal sent out an assist during 15:20 TOI in Saturday's win over the Flyers.

Barzal's has nine assists in the last 17 games, but he hasn't tickled the twine at all in that span. More troubling is that he failed to fire a shot on net in five of those contests. The Islanders struggle enough offensively, and they'll need their top-line center to pick it up in order to make a playoff run.