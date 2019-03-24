Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dishes out helper
Barzal sent out an assist during 15:20 TOI in Saturday's win over the Flyers.
Barzal's has nine assists in the last 17 games, but he hasn't tickled the twine at all in that span. More troubling is that he failed to fire a shot on net in five of those contests. The Islanders struggle enough offensively, and they'll need their top-line center to pick it up in order to make a playoff run.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Tallies two helpers in OT win•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dishes out two assists•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Turns in forgettable performance•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Provides apple Saturday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Lacking standout performances•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scores in shootout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...