Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dishes out two assists

Barzal registered two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's loss to the Flyers.

Barzal couldn't dent the twine for the 10th straight game, but the pair of assists is ample solace for his fantasy owners. The 21-year-old's is struggling on the power play as well, as he hasn't notched point on the man advantage in the last 16 outings despite consistent minutes with the top unit. Barzal will need to fire up his offensive game as the Islanders make a final playoff push.