Barzal collected two assists and five shots in a 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 3 on Thursday.

Barzal finally got on the scoresheet in the series with an assist on Scott Mayfield's goal midway through the second period. He added his second helper during the final frame, setting up Anthony Beauvillier's power-play strike that made it a 3-3 game. Barzal had struggled to make an impact offensively through the first two games of the series, but his five shots and multi-point effort are encouraging signs going forward.