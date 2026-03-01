Barzal dished out two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Barzal recorded an apple on each of the Islanders' final two goals Saturday, including Simon Holmstrom's game-winning tally in overtime. With the pair of helpers, Barzal is up to 37 assists, 54 points, 125 shots on net and 36 blocked shots across 59 games this season. The 28-year-old forward extended his point streak to six games Saturday, where he has four goals and six assists. He remains a strong fantasy option in all formats while leading the Islanders offensively in their hopes to claim a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.