Barzal (face) had a goal and an assist with a game-high nine shots in Thursday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Flyers in Game 6.

Barzal, a game-time decision after taking a stick to the face in Game 5, was arguably the best player on the ice Thursday. He assisted on Anders Lee's power-play goal that gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead early in the second period, then he scored a go-ahead goal of his own with 30 seconds left in the frame. He displayed incredibly quick hands on the tally, unleashing a wrister from the left circle that beat Carter Hart top shelf. The 23-year-old Barzal has found the scoreseheet in all but one game of the series and now has five goals and 13 points in 15 playoff games overall.