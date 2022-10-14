Barzal was credited with an assist Thursday, but the Islanders fell to the Panthers 3-1.

Barzal, who ranks sixth in his 2015 draft class with 312 points, seeks to avoid another slow start. After scoring just four goals in his opening 17 appearances last season, Barzal rebounded to collect 12 points during the final 11 matches. The 25-year-old center had 85 points as a rookie (2017-18) but hasn't registered more than 62 since then. A quarterback on the power play, Barzal earned an assist Thursday, but needs to show more goal-scoring consistency.