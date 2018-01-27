Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Enjoying four-game point streak
Barzal has an assist in four straight games heading into the All-Star break.
The rookie wasn't necessarily considered a Calder Trophy contender before the season, but he's arguably the favorite now. The 20-year-old has 51 points in 50 games. Barzal has also secured a big role on New York's power play. He's averaged 3:13 per game with an extra man, tallying 14 points in that time.
