Barzal cut the Oilers' lead to 2-1 in the second period, beating Jack Campbell with a wrist shot from the circle. The goal extends Barzal's scoring streak to five games, and he's tallied 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in his last seven contests. Barzal now has 11 goals and 30 assists through 40 games this season.