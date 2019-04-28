Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Finally lights lamp

Barzal scored a power-play goal during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series.

He had five points, all helpers, during a four-game sweep of the Penguins in the first round, but Barzal finally found twine in very fluky fashion -- standing on the goal line five feet from the net, his attempted pass across the crease deflected over Petr Mrazek's shoulder off Jaccob Slavin's stick. With the playoff goal-scoring monkey off his back, Barzal could catch fire, something the Isles desperately need since his first-period tally in this one was the team's only goal through the first two games of the series.