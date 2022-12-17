Barzal scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Barzal put the Islanders up 2-0 at 13:33 of the first period. The goal was his first in six games, and he now has two tallies and three assists through seven outings in December. While he's at only four goals on the season, he's added 27 helpers in 31 contests, ranking sixth in the league in assists. The center has picked up 75 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while logging top-line minutes.