Barzal scored a goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Barzal snapped a 10-game goal drought with a tally only he knew was in the net in the first period. During that scoring slump, he still managed nine assists while continuing to show chemistry with Bo Horvat on the top line. Barzal is up to 11 goals, 40 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 38 appearances. He's on track for his best season since his Calder-winning rookie year in 2017-18, when he had 85 points in 82 contests.