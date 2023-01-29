Barzal scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime win Saturday over the Golden Knights.

There were 32 seconds remaining when he faked a one-timer, skated into the top of the right circle, and went blocker side on Logan Thompson. The goal was a welcome relief for Barzal, who had just one assist in the previous 10 games and hadn't scored in the same span. Still, the offensive wizard has 43 points, including 12 goals, in 51 games this season and could see his point totals go up if the Isles trade for a bonafide scoring threat before the deadline.