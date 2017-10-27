Islanders' Mathew Barzal: First multi-point game Thursday
Barzal scored a goal and dished out an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.
Barzal's first career multi-point effort didn't come easily, as he beat Devan Dubnyk with just four seconds remaining in the game to secure the feat. The 20-year-old center was kept off the board in his first five appearances this season, but has played at a point-per-game pace with two goals and three assists in five games since.
