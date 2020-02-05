Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Forces OT with late PPG
Barzal scored a power-play goal and led the team with seven shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Dallas.
Barzal tied the game at 3-3 with 3:59 left in the third period, corralling a big bounce off the end boards and banging it past Dallas goalie Ben Bishop. The goal snapped an eight-game goal drought for the 22-year-old, who hadn't found the net since Jan. 22 against Boston. Despite the goal slump, Barzal has still managed six points (one goal, five assists) in his last four games. He's at 18 goals and 44 points for the season.
