Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Four-game, six-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barzal had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Red Wiings.
He roofed a shot over Cam Talbot's glove on a short breakaway after Anders Lee stripped the puck from a Red Wing and fed him. Barzal's point streak stands at four games (two goals, four assists).
