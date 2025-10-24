default-cbs-image
Barzal had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Red Wiings.

He roofed a shot over Cam Talbot's glove on a short breakaway after Anders Lee stripped the puck from a Red Wing and fed him. Barzal's point streak stands at four games (two goals, four assists).

