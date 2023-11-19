Barzal scored a goal in a 5-4 shootout win over the Flames on Saturday. It was his fourth goal of the season.

Barzal has six points (two goals, four assists) on a four-game point streak, and seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past six games. His 6.8 shooting percentage is well below his career mark of 10.8, so watch for the playmaker's goal total to start to climb as those numbers stabilize. Despite the Isles' recent seven-game losing streak, Barzal appears to have taken an offensive step forward. Or maybe we should say, an offensive step toward his rookie season, an 85-point outburst he's never replicated. Barzal has four goals and 11 assists in 17 games this season.