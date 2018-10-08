Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Four points in three games
Barzal notched an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Barzal now has one goal and three assists over the first three games as the Islanders' No. 1 center. There were worries about how he'd adjust to facing opponents' top defensemen without John Tavares around, but the 21-year-old doesn't look fazed.
