Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Fourth goal last five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barzal scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Washington on Monday.
It was his fourth goal in his past five games. Barzal stole the puck on a bad giveaway in front of the Caps net and ripped it glove side on Clay Stevenson. The winger has put up two assists in the five-game span, and he fired 11 shots. Barzal leads the Isles scorers by a 10-point margin (15 goals, 32 assists; 55 games).
