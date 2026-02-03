Barzal scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Washington on Monday.

It was his fourth goal in his past five games. Barzal stole the puck on a bad giveaway in front of the Caps net and ripped it glove side on Clay Stevenson. The winger has put up two assists in the five-game span, and he fired 11 shots. Barzal leads the Isles scorers by a 10-point margin (15 goals, 32 assists; 55 games).