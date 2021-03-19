Barzal and the Islanders' game against Boston on Tuesday has been postponed.
Four Bruins players were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, which led to the postponement of Tuesday's contest. Barzal and the Isles will play the Flyers on Saturday and Monday before potentially facing Boston on Thursday.
