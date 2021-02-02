Barzal and the Islanders' Tuesday game versus Buffalo has been postponed.
Barzal will have to wait for Thursday's matchup with the Sabres for his next opportunity to add to the four goals and 10 points he's picked up through nine games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Notches tying goal, sets up another•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two points in losing effort•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Paces offense with three points•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Signs three-year deal•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: All is quiet•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Listed on roster•