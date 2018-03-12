Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Game slowing down
Barzal has admitted that over the past month the game has started to slow down and come a bit easier for him, Newsday reports.
Barzal is the leading contender for the Calder Trophy with 18 goals and 51 assists in 68 games so far this season. The rookie has been someone to watch all season long as his skating ability may be second to no one in the league. He has however found himself benched at times for trying to be to fancy with the puck, including late in the game versus Edmonton on Thursday where he was stripped of the puck in overtime and it led to a breakaway chance for Connor McDavid. Overall Barzal has been fantastic for the Islanders and it's a scary thought for defenders that he may only get better.
