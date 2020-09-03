Barzal (face) will be a game-time call for Thursday's Game 6 matchup with the Flyers.

Considering Barzal has racked up four goals and seven helpers in 14 postseason contests, his absence would certainly impact the Isles' chances of closing out the series. Rather than breaking up a second line that seems to be rolling, coach Barry Trotz could move Jean-Gabriel Pageau up to the first line with Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle.