Barzal (lower body) was ruled a game-time call for Saturday's tilt against St. Louis, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Barzal has missed the last three games while dealing with a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old has averaged 16:49 of ice time -- 2:27 during the power play -- and recorded six points over his last five appearances. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has seen slightly expanded minutes over Barzal's absence.