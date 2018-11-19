Barzal picked up an assist versus Dallas on Sunday and extended his point streak to five games.

While Barzal has struggled to find the back of the net (just two goals in 19 outings), he certainly hasn't has a problem finding his teammates sticks with 16 assists on the year. Of his 18 points this season, half have come on the power play, where he is logging four minutes of ice time per game.

