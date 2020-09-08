Barzal posted a power-play assist in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Barzal had the secondary helper on Jordan Eberle's first-period tally, which tied the game at one. The Lightning took over after that while successfully limiting Barzal's chances to counterattack with speed. The star center is up to five goals, nine helpers, 43 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 17 games.