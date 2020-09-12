Barzal had an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Barzal earned the secondary helper on Adam Pelech's second-period tally. The 23-year-old Barzal has been contained by the Lightning, with two assists, six shots and a minus-3 rating in three games. Overall, the center has five goals, 10 helpers, 48 shots and a plus-4 rating through 19 playoff contests.