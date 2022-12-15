Barzal hasn't lit the lamp in his last five games and has only one goal in his last 11 contests.

This has been a strange season so far for Barzal. He has 30 points in 30 games but only three goals. Barzal did score the only shootout goal for the Islanders in their 4-3 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday but wrinkling the twine has become elusive for the team's most skilled offensive player. Perhaps Barzal will find that goal-scoring touch on Friday when the Islanders begin their longest road trip of the season in Arizona.