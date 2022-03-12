Barzal (lower body) is in Friday's lineup against Winnipeg, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Barzal is set to return from a six-game absence Friday. The star center had eight points over his previous seven games prior to the injury, giving him 37 points through 45 appearances this season. He'll be in his usual top-line role Friday.
