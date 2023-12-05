Per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, Barzal (illness) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus San Jose.
Barzal is projected to be back on the top line and first power-play unit after being a late scratch for Saturday's 4-3 win over Florida. He has accounted for seven goals, 23 points and 72 shots on net in 22 games this season.
