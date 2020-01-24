Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Growing pains
Barzal was benched for the final period of the Islander's win over the Rangers on Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz was not happy with the play of Barzal in the defensive zone. Trotz thought Barzal was lollygagging out there and not putting in maximum effort. Trotz lit into the team as a whole after another late letdown allowed the Rangers to get back into the game. Barzal is having a solid season with 17 goals, 42 points, and a plus-3 rating in 49 games. Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider he is truly the only player on the team that scares defenders. Unfortunately for Barzal, that may not change this season and more may be expected out of him over the final 33 games.
