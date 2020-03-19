Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Having a solid season

Barzal has 19 goals, 41 assists, and is a plus-5 in 68 games this season.

While the Islanders would like to see Barzal shoot more and pass less, he was on pace to surpass his career high in goals, 22 in 2017-18, and was going to surpass his career-high in shots, which was 179 last season, as well. There is a truckload of pressure on Barzal as he is the only true playmaker on the team and thus faces more than his fair share of criticism when the team is in one of their many goal-scoring slumps. It's also fair to point out that the Islanders have been awarded the least amount of power plays in the league by a wide margin and that has also kept his offensive numbers down. Barzal can be a restricted free agent after the season and should be in for a significant pay raise no matter if or when the season starts up again.