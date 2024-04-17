Barzal will be a healthy scratch against the Penguins on Wednesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
After scoring 23 goals and 80 points in 80 contests this season, Barzal will get a breather ahead of the playoffs. Oliver Wahlstrom, who was last in the lineup Feb. 24, is projected to serve on the top line versus Pittsburgh due to Barzal's absence.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Provides assist Saturday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Two helpers in win•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Three-point effort Saturday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Consistent excellence•