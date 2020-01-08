Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Helper on OT winner

Barzal recorded an assist and two shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Devils.

Barzal waited until the extra period to snap a three-game pointless streak, as he notched a secondary helper on Anders Lee's deciding goal. The 22-year-old is having another All-Star campaign. He's racked up 16 goals and 35 points -- six with the man advantage -- through 42 contests.