Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Helper on OT winner
Barzal recorded an assist and two shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Devils.
Barzal waited until the extra period to snap a three-game pointless streak, as he notched a secondary helper on Anders Lee's deciding goal. The 22-year-old is having another All-Star campaign. He's racked up 16 goals and 35 points -- six with the man advantage -- through 42 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.