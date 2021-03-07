Barzal scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

He notched the Isles' first tally of the afternoon early in the second period, spurring a four-goal eruption by muscling past Rasmus Ristolainen on a solo rush before cutting across the front of the Sabres' crease, tucking both puck and stick back between his legs and beating a befuddled Carter Hutton inside the post. Barzal has a three-game point streak going, and on the season the 23-year-old star has nine goals and 22 points through 24 contests.