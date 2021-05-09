Barzal scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over New Jersey on Saturday.
He had Thursday night off (undisclosed) and came back rested and ready against the Devils. Barzal has scuffled a bit in his last 11 games -- he has just three goals and two assists in that span. This was a sharp outing heading into the Isles last regular-season game on Monday.
