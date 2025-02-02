Barzal (undisclosed) was injured on a blocked shot in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Lightning, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

The injury occurred late in the third period, so it's likely Barzal has not been fully evaluated yet. If he can't play Sunday versus the Panthers, Matt Martin or Anthony Duclair (illness) could be options to replace him in the lineup, while Simon Holmstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau would likely see larger roles.