Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps dishing assists

Barzal picked up two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

He's now got four points in his last three games -- all assists -- and 11 points, but only one goal, in his last 14. Barzal is struggling through a bit of a sophomore slump without John Tavares around to keep the opposition's defensive attention focused elsewhere, but the 21-year-old is still on pace for nearly 70 points.