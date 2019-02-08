Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Lacking standout performances
Barzal potted New York's lone goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Devils.
The fleet-footed center's first-period tally was his 16th of the season. While Barzal remains as fast as ever on his skates, his production has slowed down of late -- he's failed to produce a multi-point performance over his past 11 games after preceding this stretch with four multi-point outings in a seven-game span.
