Barzal had a goal and three assists in the Islanders' 5-4 overtime win over Carolina on Thursday.

Barzal is red hot, providing two goals and eight points over his last two outings. That's pushed him up to seven markers and 23 points in 22 contests this season. While he's been amazing lately, Barzal consistency is also worthy of praise -- he still hasn't been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games this year.