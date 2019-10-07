Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Leads team with five shots
Barzal posted an assist and a team-high five shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
The top-line center's assist came on Anders Lee's second-period tally, stretching the lead to 3-0 at the time. After posting 85 points in his rookie season, Barzal experienced a small sophomore slump down to 62 points last year. Expect the 22-year-old to attempt to cement himself as a true No. 1 pivot in the 2019-20 campaign, which is the last year of his entry-level deal.
